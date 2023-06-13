A's Las Vegas Ballpark

A's donating ‘reverse boycott' ticket revenue to Oakland charities

By Taylor Wirth

The Oakland Athletics are donating to two local charities in lieu of the organization's effort to move to Las Vegas.

The A's released a statement Tuesday stating that all ticket sales from the fan-organized "reverse boycott" game on June 13 against the Tampa Bay Rays will be donated to two Oakland charities.

Fans organized the "reverse boycott" in protest of the team's possible move to Las Vegas, in which they plan to pack the Oakland Coliseum in an effort to send a message that support in Oakland remains strong.

On Tuesday, the Nevada state Senate passed Senate Bill 1, the A's proposal to receive up to $380 million in public funding for a new Las Vegas ballpark, clearing a major hurdle in the organization's relocation plan.

Early estimates on social media indicated that at least 20-25,000 tickets were sold for Tuesday's game, which would be the highest-attended game at the Coliseum this season. The A's officially announced that over $800,000 in revenue will be donated to the two charities.

That revenue, which does not include the sales of concessions and merchandise, will be put back into the community as the team seeks to relocate from the city they have called home since 1968.

