New iPhone Update Released Will Allow Users to Control iPhone Battery Settings

Earlier this year, reports revealed Apple was purposefully slowing down iPhones to preserve battery life

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Getty Images/Justin Sullivan
    In this September 22, 2017 file photo, the new Apple iPhone 8 is displayed at an Apple Store on September 22, 2017 in San Francisco, California.

    Apple just released the iOS 11.3 update for iPhones and iPads on Thursday which features a setting that will allow users to control battery usage along with other new additions, CNBC reported.

    Earlier this year, reports revealed Apple was purposefully slowing down iPhones to preserve battery life. To remedy the issue Apple will now have a feature that will show if the phone's performance has been limited and an option to turn off the limitation, CNBC reported. 

    Addition new features in the update will include the Health Record, an app to track your health data and Business Chat in iMessage which will allow users chat with businesses for support, CNBC reported. 

