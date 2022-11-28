Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday Sales Shatter Online Shopping Records

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Cyber Monday continued to shatter online shopping records this year and comes on the heels of strong sales at stores on Black Friday.

Thanks largely to Amazon, we've gotten used to shopping online - and consumers are not stopping any time soon.

"The main key here is a lot of the pandemic-level behavior about shopping online has really become entrenched," said Adobe's Vivek Pandya, who has been tracking the numbers surrounding Cyber Monday. "And consumers find a lot of convenience in that - they don't want to wait in long line."

And while billions of dollars were spent on Cyber Monday, there are still who sometimes like to shop in person.

NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman has more in the video report above.

