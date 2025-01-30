Bay Area Host Committee taking applications from local businesses for Super Bowl 60

Super Bowl 60 is coming to Levi's Stadium next year, and the Bay Area Host Committee in conjunction with the 49er and the NFL is accepting applications from local businesses wishing to secure some of the work there.

There will be multiple contracts covering everything from food and beverage to construction and maintenance to event promotion, security and transportation.

The Super Bowl 60 Source Program is taking applications from businesses based in the Bay Area’s nine counties plus Sacramento and Yolo counties.

It's looking for businesses that are 51% diverse-owned -- by minorities, women, veterans, people with disabilities or those who identify as LGBTQ+.

The deadline for applications is Friday, Jan. 31.