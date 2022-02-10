5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Stock futures mixed ahead of key consumer inflation data

Wall Street's multiday rally may depend on how key inflation data comes in at 8:30 a.m. ET. Ahead of expectations that consumer prices in January will stay at 40-year highs, U.S. stock futures were mixed and the 10-year Treasury yield ticked lower to 1.92%, just under highs back to November 2019. Earnings season continues Thursday, the morning after Disney reported strong results, sending the Dow stock up 7.5% in premarket trading.

2. Consumer prices in January expected to stay at 40-year highs

Economists expect the January consumer price index to rise 7.2% year over year, according to Dow Jones, the highest since 1982 and up from 7% in December. Core CPI, excluding food and energy, is expected to climb in January to 5.9% year over year. In the final month of last year, core CPI gained 5.5% year over year.

The CPI is key for markets since inflation is seen as a direct trigger for the Federal Reserve's first Covid-era interest rate hikes, which are expected to begin in March. Initial jobless claims, also out at 8:30 a.m. ET, are seen dipping to 230,000 for the week ended Feb. 5.

3. Coca-Cola, PepsiCo both beat estimates on earnings, revenue

Coca-Cola on Thursday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped expectations, and the Dow stock rose nearly 1% in the premarket. Profit in the fourth quarter was 45 cents per share on $9.46 billion in revenue. However, Coca-Cola issued a weaker-than-expected outlook, predicting higher inflation would continue as a drag on its earnings throughout 2022.

PepisCo shares were basically flat in the premarket after the soda and snacks company Thursday beat expectations with fourth-quarter earnings and revenue but, similar to Coca-Cola, warned of inflationary pressures ahead from rising transportation and packaging costs. Profit in the quarter was $1.53 on sales of $25.25 billion. Pepsi expects in the coming year to pay $6.2 billion in dividends and execute buybacks totaling $1.5 billion.

4. Shares of Twitter, Uber pop after reporting quarterly results

Shares of Twitter rose 4% in premarket trading after the social media company announced a new $4 billion share buyback program. In its first earnings report under new CEO Parag Agrawal after co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down from that role in November, the company missed estimates on profit of 33 cents per share, revenue of $1.57 billion and monetizable daily active users of 217 million.

Uber shares gained 5.5% in Thursday's premarket, the morning after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue. Uber's ride-hailing rebounded and Uber Eats food delivery continued to see strong demand. The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $892 million, including a $1.4 billion net benefit, pretax, related to its equity investments. Uber's EPS of 44 cents includes that investment gain. Excluding it, Uber posted a narrower-than-expected loss of 26 cents per share.

5. Disney's blockbuster earnings led by parks recovery, streaming growth

Disney late Wednesday said it earned an adjusted $1.06 per share in its fiscal first quarter, helped by growth in its Disney+ subscriber base and record profit from its theme parks. Revenue of $21.82 billion also beat estimates. Disney+ subscribers surpassed projections, coming in at 129.8 million. Revenue of $7.2 billion at Disney's parks, experiences and consumer products division doubled from pandemic-depressed year-ago levels and came in above estimates.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek, in a CNBC interview before the company's post-earnings call, spoke about a commitment to invest in more content for Disney+ and how up to half of Disney theme park goers upgraded to premium benefits.

