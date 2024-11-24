Asia markets kickstart data-heavy week on a strong note with Aussie stocks hitting record highs

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose Monday, with investors awaiting a slew of economic data this week including China industrial data and India's third-quarter GDP numbers.

Singapore later in the day will release its inflation figures for October. Economists polled by Reuters expect the headline inflation rate of 1.8%, down from the 2% in the previous month. Should this forecast prove correct, this will be Singapore's lowest rate of inflation since March 2021.

Other economic data this week include South Korea central bank's rate decision due Wednesday.

October inflation readings from Australia are also out Wednesday, and November inflation numbers from Japan's capital city of Tokyo will be released on Friday. Tokyo's inflation figures are widely considered a leading indicator of nationwide trends.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.58%, hitting a new all-time high of 8,458.9 early in the trading session.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was 1.61% up, while the broad-based Topix rose 0.97%.

South Korea's Kospi gained 1.38%, and the small-cap Kosdaq saw a larger rise of 2.29%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.34%, while mainland China's CSI 300 was flat.

On Friday in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a new high, capping off a winning week for stocks.

The blue-chip Dow gained 426.16 points, or 0.97%, to 44,296.51, a new all-time closing high and its third straight positive session.

The S&P 500 added 0.35% to finish its fifth winning day in a row, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.16%.

Gains were restricted by slides of 3.2% and 1.7% in Nvidia and Alphabet, respectively.

— CNBC's Alex Harring and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.

Hyundai to recall over 42,000 U.S. vehicles over improperly routed wiring

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor is recalling about 42,465 vehicles in the U.S. due to improperly routed wiring that may increase the risk of a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Saturday.

The recall includes certain 2025 Tucson and Santa Cruz vehicles.



The U.S. auto safety regulator said that a vehicle transmission that could move out of "Park" mode without the driver pressing the brake pedal could cause the vehicle to roll away, raising the risk of a crash.



On Friday, the automaker also recalled over 145,000 electric vehicles in the U.S. due to a loss of drive power.

— Reuters

New Zealand trade deficit shrinks in October as exports jump 7.5%

New Zealand exports rose 7.5% year on year in October to 5.8 billion New Zealand dollars ($3.4 billion), up from a revised September figure of NZ$4.91 billion.

The rise was mainly led by exports of milk powder, butter, and cheese, according to government data

Separately, imports to the country also rose 3% to NZ$7.3 billion, compared to the revised figure of NZ$7.06 billion in September.

The country's trade deficit shrunk to NZ$1.54 billion from NZ$ 2.15 billion the previous month.

— Lim Hui Jie

— Amala Balakrishner

— Ganesh Rao

Market strength should continue into year-end, CIO says

Recent choppiness shouldn't make investors question whether the market has strength into the end of 2024, according to Robert Schein, chief investment officer of Blanke Schein Wealth Management.

"The stock market is living up to its historical dynamic of seasonal strength in November," Schein said. "We expect this strength to continue into year-end."

"Even though the market has been volatile over the past week as investors start to question the post-election rally, we believe the market's overall fundamentals remain strong and are supportive of stock prices," he added

— Alex Harring

UBS remains bullish on AI compute industry despite product, tariff risks heading into 2025

UBS still views upside ahead for Nvidia after its quarterly beat and expected Blackwell ramp — and is staying positive on the AI compute industry looking ahead to the end of next year.

"On the back of strong expected revenue growth in 2025, we maintain our positive view on the AI compute industry and NVIDIA in particular," analyst Sundeep Gantori wrote in a Thursday note. "Still, investors should not lose sight of potential risks in 2025, including around the product transition and tariff-related uncertainties."

Gantori recommended investors take advantage of higher near-term volatility by buying the dip in quality AI stocks or through structured strategies, given his positive view on AI semiconductors and leading cloud platform providers.

"[We do see some product transition risks around end-2025 and tariff-related uncertainty. At this stage, however, we think these risks are relatively manageable for the AI supply chain," he said.

— Pia Singh

Consumer sentiment edged lower after election, survey finds

Consumer sentiment in November moved lower following the presidential election but was still better than October, according to a closely watched gauge from the University of Michigan released Friday.

The last of three readings showed the sentiment index at 71.8, better than the 70.5 from October but down 1.3 points from the second reading. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for 73.5.

"In a mirror image of November 2020 (see chart), the expectations index surged for Republicans and fell for Democrats this month, a reflection of the two groups' incongruous views of how [President-elect Donald Trump's] policies will influence the economy," survey director Joanne Hsu said.

The survey also showed misgivings about inflation: The one-year outlook nudged lower to 2.6%, the lowest since December 2020, while the 5-year rose to 3.2%, tied for the highest since June 2008.

— Jeff Cox