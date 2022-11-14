Biden Meets Xi Amid Heightened China-U.S. Tensions

The meeting took place in Bali, a day before the G-20 summit is due to kick off.

The two leaders held a videoconference in Nov. 2021 and, among other communication, had a call in late July.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met Monday in person for the first time since Biden took office in Jan. 2021.

"We need to chart the right course for the China-U.S. relationship," Xi said at the opening of the meeting in Mandarin, according an official English translation. "We need to find the right direction for the bilateral relationship going forward and elevate the relationship."

The U.S. and China can manage their differences and stop competition from turning into conflict, Biden said, according to Reuters.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have escalated over the last several years, touching flashpoints ranging from Taiwan and the war in Ukraine, to the ability of American companies to sell high-end tech to Chinese businesses.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken were among the American representatives at the meeting in Bali. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was among the Chinese delegation.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.