Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China retail sales beat forecasts in October while real estate slump worsens

By Evelyn Cheng,CNBC

Pictured here is a Shanghai development under construction on Nov. 4, 2024.
Cfoto | Future Publishing | Getty Images
  • China's retail sales rose more than expected in October, while industrial production and investment data missed forecasts as the real estate drag worsened.
  • Retail sales grew by 4.8% year-on-year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday. That was above the 3.8% forecasted in a Reuters poll, and a pickup from 3.2% growth in September.
  • Investment in real estate for the January to October period fell by 10.3% from a year ago, steeper than the 10.1% drop seen in the January to September period.

BEIJING — China's retail sales rose more than expected in October, while industrial production and investment data missed forecasts as the real estate drag worsened.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Retail sales grew by 4.8% year-on-year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday. That was above the 3.8% forecasted in a Reuters poll, and a pickup from 3.2% growth in September.

Industrial production rose by 5.3% in October from a year ago, missing expectations of 5.6% growth.

Fixed asset investment, reported on a year-to-date basis, rose by 3.4% from a year ago, slower than the 3.5% forecast.

Investment in real estate for the January to October period fell by 10.3% from a year ago, steeper than the 10.1% drop seen in the January to September period. While infrastructure and manufacturing investments picked up slightly in the year-to-date period as of October, versus that of September.

The unemployment rate in cities ticked lower to 5% in October, down from 5.1% in September.

Money Report

news 56 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Powell's comments drag investors down to earth from postelection high

news 1 hour ago

Hyundai names North American exec Jose Munoz as CEO, effective Jan. 1

Chinese authorities have ramped up stimulus announcements since late September, fueling a stock rally. The central bank has cut interest rates and extended existing real estate support.

On the fiscal front, the Ministry of Finance last week announced a five-year 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) program to address local government debt problems, and hinted more fiscal support could come next year.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Manufacturing surveys indicated a pickup in activity last month, while exports surged at their fastest pace in more than a year.

Imports, however, fell as domestic demand remained soft. The core consumer price index that strips out more volatile food and energy prices rose by 0.2% in October from a year ago, modestly better than the 0.1% increase seen in September.

Beyond a trade-in program to encourage car and home appliance sales, Beijing's stimulus measures have not targeted consumers directly.

China's Golden Week holiday in early October affirmed a trend in more cautious consumer spending, but several consultants said that sales during the Singles Day shopping festival, which recently ended, had beat low expectations.

The country's gross domestic product in the first three quarters of the year grew by 4.8%. The country has set a target of around 5% growth for the year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us