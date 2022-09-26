European Markets Head for Higher Open After Choppy Start to the Week

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a higher open as stocks attempt to rally after choppy trade at the start of the week.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday after sharp falls on Monday, while U.S. stock futures were higher on Tuesday morning after the market started the week by continuing its dramatic September decline.

"We made money today. We are up in August. We're up for the year," fund manager Dan Niles told CNBC.

As major stock markets remain deep in the red this year, the investment veteran shares what he's buying in this volatile market.

— Zavier Ong

Fed's Mester says it is better to act 'aggressively' against high inflation

U.S. inflation is "unacceptably high" and uncertainties make monetary policy decisions "not trivial," said Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester in prepared remarks at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"When there is uncertainty, it can be better for policymakers to act more aggressively," she said. "Aggressive and pre-emptive action can prevent the worst-case outcomes from actually coming about."

She said she will be "very cautious" when assessing inflation data.

"I will need to see several months of declines in the month-over-month readings," she said. "Wishful thinking cannot be a substitute for compelling evidence."

–Jihye Lee

World Bank slashes growth forecasts for East Asia and Pacific region

The World Bank has slashed its 2022 full-year growth forecast for the East Asia and Pacific region to 3.2% from its April prediction of 5%, it said in its latest report released Tuesday.

"The slowing growth is mostly due to China," it said, adding the organization also cut its 2022 forecasts for the nation to 2.8% from 5%. The World Bank expects China to grow 4.5% in 2023.

The report said the median headline inflation is seen to surpass 5% this year, an upward revision from 3% previously forecasted in April.

–Jihye Lee

Analysts are once again starting to get bullish on Nvidia, after the semiconductor giant lost favor amid geopolitical tensions and a slowdown in the chip sector.

Citi and JPMorgan both said last week that solid demand in PC gaming, as well as cloud adoption in data centers, were set to be tailwinds for Nvidia.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European stocks are expected to open in negative territory on Wednesday as investors react to the latest U.S. inflation data.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 47 points lower at 7,341, Germany's DAX 86 points lower at 13,106, France's CAC 40 down 28 points and Italy's FTSE MIB 132 points lower at 22,010, according to data from IG.

Global markets have pulled back following a higher-than-expected U.S. consumer price index report for August which showed prices rose by 0.1% for the month and 8.3% annually in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday, defying economist expectations that headline inflation would fall 0.1% month-on-month.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, climbed 0.6% from July and 6.3% from August 2021.

U.K. inflation figures for August are due and euro zone industrial production for July will be published.

— Holly Ellyatt