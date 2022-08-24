Facebook Users Report Celebrity Spam Flooding Their Feeds

Downdetector, a service where people can log problems and outages with websites, had thousands of reports of issues with Facebook, with 81% of complaints related to the Feed.

The social media giant has not elaborated on the reason for the latest glitch.

Facebook parent Meta confirmed Wednesday an issue with the company's Feed after numerous users reported problems with spam from celebrity pages.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble with their Facebook Feed. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience," a spokesperson for Meta told CNBC.

Downdetector, a service where people can log problems and outages with websites, had thousands of reports of issues with Facebook, with 81% of complaints related to the Feed.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A number of users commenting on Downdetector and Twitter reported an issue where they would see comments posted by random people on celebrity accounts appearing on their own Feed. CNBC also witnessed the issue when checking the Feed earlier Wednesday.

Major glitch on @facebook as people can now write on celeb/business pages? My news feed is FILLED with people sending spam to these pages. Annoying I will not lie. #facebook #spamcomments — Tamlyn Wood (@Tamlynwood2) August 24, 2022

The Facebook Feed is the main stream of posts of people that you follow. It appears that the issue is almost resolved.

Meta's properties last had major issues in October when users were unable to access Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger for several hours. That was caused by backend changes that caused "issues" that interrupted the flow of traffic between routers in Facebook's data centers around the world, Facebook said.

The social media giant has not elaborated on the reason for the latest glitch.