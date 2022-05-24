George Soros Says Civilization May Not Survive Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Soros said he found the prospect of irreversible climate change "particularly frightening."

Soros, born in Hungary to a Jewish family that survived the Nazi occupation, emigrated to Britain and later the United States.

The financier funds liberal charities and non-governmental organizations worldwide through his Open Society Foundations, and famously betted against the British pound back in 1992.

Liberal billionaire George Soros warned Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may still escalate wildly and be looked back on as the starting point of World War III.

At his annual dinner amid the World Economic Forum, Soros said the course of history had changed dramatically since the last Davos event.

"Russia invaded Ukraine. This has shaken Europe to its core," he told the audience.

"The European Union was established to prevent such a thing from happening. Even when the fighting stops, as it eventually must, the situation will never revert to the status quo ante. Indeed, the Russian invasion may turn out to be the beginning of World War III, and our civilization may not survive it."

He explained that other issues that concern humanity, such as pandemics, climate change and avoiding nuclear war, have had to take a back seat. "That's why I say our civilization may not survive," he later added.

Speaking Tuesday, Soros said that the fight against climate change has had to take second place amid the Ukraine war.

"Yet the experts tell us that we have already fallen far behind, and climate change is on the verge of becoming irreversible. That could be the end of our civilization," he said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is widely seen as putting a planned energy transition at a crossroads. Gas and oil prices have surged and world energy markets have been severely destabilized. Coal use has increased as Western nationals desperately seek alternatives to Russian hydrocarbons.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the Kremlin's assault on Ukraine will likely have major implications for global heating targets. Guterres described this short-sighted rush to fossil fuels as "madness," before warning that humanity's "addiction to fossil fuels is mutually assured destruction."

Soros said he found the prospect of irreversible climate change "particularly frightening." "Most of us accept the idea that we must eventually die, but we take it for granted that our civilization will survive," he said.

"Therefore, we must mobilize all our resources to bring the war to an early end. The best and perhaps only way to preserve our civilization is to defeat Putin. That's the bottom line," he added.

