Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Here Are the Best Ways to Responsibly Borrow Cash If You Are Out of Options

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

pcess609

Taking out a loan isn't always the best option when you need cash.

But if you find yourself in a bind, there are a few guidelines you should follow to make sure you get the best deal.   

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Your first step when thinking about borrowing money to pay bills should always be to first look inward, according to Winnie Sun, a financial advisor. 

Money Report

Business 14 mins ago

GM-Backed Cruise Secures $5 Billion Credit Line as It Prepares to Launch Self-Driving Robotaxis

Internal Revenue Service 16 mins ago

Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments Start July 15. Here's What Parents Need to Know

Sun, co-founder of Sun Group Wealth Partners in Irvine, California, said she calls the practice "profit-shopping." 

The idea is simple. You go through every item in your budget and see where you can find money to save. A big opportunity right now is your car insurance premium, according to Sun. Many people are driving less and can renegotiate their rates based on their lower usage. 

If you've gone through your entire budget and still need money, Sun has a few other suggestions to share.  Check out this video to see your options and to learn what interest rate she considers reasonable. 

More from Invest in You:
'Predictably Irrational' author says this is what investors should be doing during the pandemic
Coronavirus forced this couple into a 27-day quarantine amid their honeymoon cruise
How to prepare for a family member with COVID-19

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusinvestingMarketscareersentrepreneurs
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us