Here's a Complete List of Destinations Opening to Vaccinated Travelers

The list of places that's welcoming vaccinated people is growing by the week.

Proof of vaccines is easing travel restrictions to some places, and is the only way travelers can gain entrance to others.

Yet from health forms to testing protocols, travel remains complicated even for the immunized. Rules differ from one country to the next. Some places reject certain types of vaccines, while others still require a quarantine period — often shortened.

Travelers almost always have to be fully vaccinated — which is commonly defined as two weeks following the last required dose. However, several places allow travel the same day as a second shot.

All this is to say: Travelers should read the fine print before booking a trip abroad, which includes understanding Covid-19 protocols that may be stricter than what’s required at home.

Stefan Cristian Cioata | Moment | Getty Images

A study by the rental search engine HomeToGo showed 54% of U.S. travelers plan on taking a trip within the first two months of getting vaccinated. Yet, the rise of Covid-19 variants is complicating matters.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against traveling to all but 31 destinations in the world. The 31 places are currently under the CDC's Level 1 travel advisory, which indicates the risk assessment level for Covid-19 is low there.

As of the publication date, only four of those places are on the list below, so a sizable chasm remains between where vaccinated travelers can go and where they’re recommended to go.

U.S. CDC Travel Recommendations by Destination Level 1: Low — Travelers should wear masks, avoid crowds, etc.

Level 2: Moderate — Avoid all nonessential travel.

Level 3: High — Avoid all nonessential travel.

Level 4: Very high — Avoid all travel.

To be clear, vaccinated travelers can still contract Covid-19 (and possibly transmit it), so researching infection and vaccination rates at intended destinations is also advisable.

CNBC Global Traveler will update this list as new information is made public.

The Caribbean

Anguilla (temporarily closed)

Just 10 days after Anguilla halved its stay-in-place requirements for vaccinated travelers from 14 to seven days, the island closed its borders for two weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak. The British Overseas Territory, which had just 18 total Covid cases as of early March 2021, confirmed 62 new cases in the past two weeks, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Cavan Images | Cavan | Getty Images

Anguilla had previously announced that from May 1, incoming groups of 10 or more will be required to be vaccinated, and spa and gym services are only allowed if both guests and staff are fully vaccinated. Starting July 1, everyone who is eligible to take a vaccine must be inoculated to enter.

Travel Level: 1

Barbados

Starting May 8, Barbados is reducing quarantine requirements for vaccinated travelers to zero to two days. Children under 18 years old traveling with vaccinated parents are also allowed to enter. Vaccinated travelers traveling with unvaccinated companions must quarantine for a week or more if they choose to stay together.

Travel Level: 4

Belize

Travelers can enter Belize if they test negative before or after arriving; vaccinated visitors needn’t test though.

Travel Level: 2

British Virgin Islands

Starting May 15, travelers can avoid quarantine in the British Virgin Islands for four days if they test negative before and after arriving (results are estimated to take 24 hours), according to a press release. They must also provide evidence of an “approved” vaccine — such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, it said.

Travel Level: 1

Karl Weatherly | DigitalVision | Getty Images

Grenada

From May 1, vaccinated travelers will still need to test negative before and after arriving in Grenada and its dependent territories of Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Quarantine periods will be reduced from a week to no more than 48 hours, if they are vaccinated.

Travel Level: 1

North America

Hawaii

Starting May 11, Hawaii residents can travel between islands without Covid-19 tests or quarantines if they have been vaccinated in Hawaii. The state is expected to loosen entrance requirements for vaccinated travelers from the mainland United States later this summer.

Travel Level: N/A

French Polynesia

Tahiti, Bora Bora, Moorea and other "Islands of Tahiti"

Visitors need a "compelling reason" to visit French Polynesia (colloquially referred to as "The Islands of Tahiti") during the pandemic. From May 1, this reason can be for the purposes of tourism if travelers have been in the United States for 30 days before arriving, according to new guidelines that cite the "low circulation of Covid-19" in the U.S.

"We are expecting this requirement to evolve as the Covid-19 situation improves in other countries," Kristin Carlson, managing director of the country's tourism marketing organization said.

Dana Neibert | The Image Bank | Getty Images

Vaccinated travelers can avoid French Polynesia's 10-day quarantine, but families with kids may be subject to it.

"Children 6 years old and older who are not vaccinated, nor immune or who test positive to the antigenic test will be quarantined, as well as the entire family with whom they are traveling," said Carlson.

Travel Level: 3

Europe

The European Union bloc

Some vaccinated travelers are expected to be welcome into the European Union this summer.

“All 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by EMA,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told The New York Times this week, referencing the drug-regulating European Medicines Agency

The agency has approved vaccines made by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

Nothing official has been announced yet. If the EU allows vaccinated travelers into the bloc, member states are free to impose additional testing and quarantine requirements.

Some countries in Europe have separately announced or indicated plans to welcome vaccinated travelers, including:

Croatia

Options abound here. Fully vaccinated travelers can enter without quarantine, as can those with negative Covid tests or proof of a past Covid infection. Everyone else can test upon arrival or self-isolate for 10 days. Tourists coming from outside of Europe’s Schengen zone must also show proof of payment for their hotel or accommodation to get into Croatia.

Travel Level: 4

Cyprus

From May 10, travelers from most of Europe, the United States, Canada, Russia and other countries can bypass Covid testing protocols if they are vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine or vaccines approved by the EMA. Vaccinated travelers aren’t subject to quarantines even if they are close contacts with a positive Covid case, and vaccine protocols kick in the same day a vaccine is fully administered. Vaccine certificates, which must be uploaded before departure, are to be verified by border control services in the country of departure.

Travel Level: 4

Estonia

Estonia allows travelers to avoid testing and 10-day quarantines if they’ve had Covid-19 or been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the past six months. Proof of vaccination can be shown by an immunization passport or certificate, and vaccines approved in a traveler’s country of residence or departure are accepted.

Travel Level: 4

France

French President Emmanuel Macron told “Face the Nation” on CBS News this month that the country will begin easing travel restrictions in May and is “working hard to propose a very concrete solution, especially for U.S. citizens who are vaccinated” by this summer.

Travel Level: 4

Georgia

All fully vaccinated travelers can enter Georgia if two requirements are met: they must enter by air and have not been in India in the past 14 days. India is experiencing a deadly second wave, which started in February.

Travel Level: 4

Greece

Greece is now welcoming travelers who present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or vaccination certificate upon arrival. Vaccines made in “third countries” such as Russia and China — which have not been approved by the EMA — are accepted. However, only residents of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Serbia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Rwanda, Singapore and Russia can enter without isolating.

Matteo Colombo | Moment | Getty Images

Russian travelers are also required to test negative to enter, even if they are vaccinated. Further announcements are expected before Greece’s broader reopening on May 14.

Travel Level: 4

Iceland

Vaccinated travelers and Covid recoverees can avoid quarantines if they pass a Covid test upon arrival. Proof can be in paper or electronic format. Those inoculated with vaccines made in China and Russia will not be accepted. From June 1, less stringent measures are to apply to residents of low-risk countries.

Travel Level: 3

Israel

Plans to welcome a limited number of vaccinated tourist groups in May — and to vaccinated individual travelers by July — could be in flux due to a recommendation to delay reopening plans by Israel’s Health Ministry this week. The proposal, which was prompted by dangerous Covid variants emerging around the globe, will be debated in an upcoming cabinet meeting, according to The Times of Israel.

Travel Level: 3

Madeira

While Portugal’s mainland isn’t open to inoculated travelers yet, vaccinated travelers and Covid recoverees can enter Madeira, one of two autonomous regions of the country, without having to undergo Covid testing. The other region, the Azores, has no such provision. Plans for Portugal to welcome vaccinated travelers from the U.K. as early as May 17 have yet to be confirmed.

Travel Level: 4

Malta

While the small Mediterranean nation of Malta has indicated it may accept vaccinated travelers this summer, it hasn’t formally announced this yet. “In due course, it is expected that evidence of full vaccination … can be used instead of a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate,” according to a statement from a governmental website.

Travel Level: 4

Montenegro

Tourists can enter if they show proof of being vaccinated, recovery from past infection or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours from entering. Unlike most countries, Montenegro allows vaccinated people to enter seven days after the full dose is taken. Regional residents and Russians do not need a test to enter.

Travel Level: 4

Poland

Vaccinated travelers can bypass Poland’s 10-day quarantine if they hail from EU countries, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Georgia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, Tunisia, Israel and Australia. Hotels are to remain closed until May 3, and only vaccines authorized in the EU are accepted.

Travel Level: 4

Slovenia

Travelers from Slovenia’s “red list” of countries (155 in total) can avoid a 10-day quarantine by presenting proof of vaccination, including those made in Russia and China. Time periods from the last dose vary from seven to 21 days depending on which vaccine was taken.

Travel Level: 4

Middle East

Lebanon

For Lebanon, where travelers are vaccinated matters more than which vaccine they received. Travelers can avoid a pre-flight Covid test if they have been vaccinated 15 days before departing and received their second dose in Lebanon, the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, parts of northern Africa, plus most of Europe and Asia. They must still take a Covid test upon arrival.

Travel Level: 4

Asia

Maldives

Pre-flight Covid testing and quarantines aren’t necessary for vaccinated travelers anymore — but their uninoculated kids will need a test. Unvaccinated travelers can also avoid quarantines if they stay on an island where 60% of the population is vaccinated. The country’s Health Protection Agency will regularly publish a list of these islands, according to a statement from the Maldives’ Ministry of Tourism.

FilippoBacci | E+ | Getty Images

The announcement on April 16 stated only vaccines recognized by the World Health Organization — i.e. AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson — were accepted. However, five days later, the Maldives’ Ministry of Tourism revised the statement to include vaccines “approved by [WHO] … or any other competent authority of the respective countries.”

Travel Level: 4

Nepal

Though it advises getting one, Nepal no longer requires vaccinated travelers to get a pre-flight PCR test. They must, however, take a post-arrival test.

Travel Level: 3

Phuket, Thailand

Thailand’s plan to reopen the island of Phuket in July — and waive quarantines for vaccinated travelers there — is being threatened by a wave of Covid outbreaks tied to Bangkok nightclubs and island beach parties earlier this month. The country’s total case count has more than doubled in the past month — from nearly 29,000 on April 1 to more than 63,000 as of April 29, according to data from Worldometer.

Travel Level: 2

Sri Lanka

The “teardrop island” created a handy flowchart outlining travel protocols for vaccinated travelers. For them (and their kids aged 12 and younger), testing requirements are reduced, and they are free to leave Sri Lanka’s “bio-bubble” — which is designed to prevent tourists from mingling with locals. That's provided they test negative about 24-48 hours after arriving.

Travel Level: 2

Taiwan

A pilot program to reduce quarantines for vaccinated travelers from 14 to seven days is expected to launch in May, according to the Taiwan News. Participation is limited, and applicants will have to be vaccinated one month prior and likely need three Covid-related tests before and after arriving.

Travel Level: 1

Africa

Seychelles

Seychelles in January became the first nation to welcome vaccinated travelers from all over the world. By March it had opened to all visitors — regardless of vaccination status.

This month, due to the rise of contagious Covid variants, Seychelles is closing its doors to some. Visitors from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan must be vaccinated to enter. Brazilians are not permitted to enter nor is anyone who visited South Africa two weeks before arrival. Visitors are also “strongly encouraged” to be vaccinated before traveling, according to a government travel advisory.

Travel Level: 4

Central and South America

Ecuador

Travelers can show proof of vaccination in lieu of a negative Covid test to enter. Unvaccinated travelers (who must test negative prior to arriving) and those with proof of a prior recovery can also visit, and no one is subject to quarantines.

Travel Level: 4

Eduardo Fonseca Arraes | Moment | Getty Images

Guatemala

Vaccinated travelers can enter as can those with a negative PCR test (taken 72 hours prior to airport check-in) or proof of recovery in the past three months. Everyone aged 10 and above must show one of these and complete a health pass before arriving.

Note: the health pass doesn’t refer to the vaccination option yet.

Travel Level: 4

Editor's note: This list includes countries that are easing travel restrictions for vaccinated travelers. It does not include countries which are open to all travelers, vaccinated or not.