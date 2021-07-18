Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Israeli Spyware Used to Target Phones of Journalists and Activists, Investigation Finds

By Emma Newburger, CNBC

Jack Guez | AFP | Getty Images
  • Private Israeli spy software was used to hack dozens of smartphones that belonged to reporters, human rights activists and the fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to an investigation by the Washington Post and 16 other news organizations.
  • The military-grade spyware was reportedly licensed by the Israeli spyware firm NSO Group.
  • NSO Group denied the findings of the report in several statements, arguing that the reporting includes "uncorroborated theories" based on "misleading interpretation" of leaked data.

Private Israeli spy software was used to hack dozens of smartphones that belonged to reporters, human rights activists, business executives and the fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a sweeping investigation by the Washington Post and 16 other news organizations.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The military-grade spyware was reportedly licensed by the Israeli spyware firm NSO Group. The investigation discovered that the hacked phones were on a list of more than 50,000 numbers based in countries known to surveil people.

Money Report

coronavirus 7 mins ago

It's ‘Very Dangerous' to Invest in Stocks and Bitcoin Right Now, Long-Time Bear David Tice Warns

Business 20 mins ago

Kamala Harris Heads to Walter Reed for Routine Checkup, White House Says

The list of numbers were shared with the Post and other media organizations by Paris-based journalism nonprofit Hidden Stories and human rights group Amnesty International.

NSO Group denied the findings of the report in several statements, arguing that investigation includes "uncorroborated theories" based on "misleading interpretation of leaked data from accessible and overt basic information."

NSO Group also said it would continue to investigate all credible claims of misuse and take appropriate action.

NSO Group's Pegasus spyware is licensed to governments around the world and can hack a mobile phone's data and activate the microphone, according to the report. NSO said the spyware is only used to surveil terrorists and other criminals.

Read the full report here.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessTechnologyUS: NewsBusiness Newscybersecurity
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us