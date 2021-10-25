Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise After Major Indexes on Wall Street Close at Record Highs

Asia-Pacific stocks rose in Tuesday morning trade.

Bank of Korea data showed Tuesday that South Korea's gross domestic product grew 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis in the third quarter of 2021 as compared with the previous quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 sailed to record closing highs on Monday.

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific rose in Tuesday morning trade after major indexes on Wall Street rose to record closing highs stateside.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Nikkei 225 jumped 1.13% in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.78%.

South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.5%. South Korea's gross domestic product grew 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis in the third quarter of 2021 as compared with the previous quarter, data showed Tuesday. That was lower than a median 0.6% growth expected in a Reuters survey.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.19%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.12% higher.

Battery maker stocks surge

Shares of electric vehicle battery makers in Asia-Pacific soared in Tuesday morning trade after car rental firm Hertz announced it will be ordering 100,000 vehicles from Tesla by the end of 2022.

In Japan, Panasonic shares jumped 5.6%. South Korea's LG Chem, owner of electric battery maker LG Energy Solution, gained 2.07%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 sailed to record closing highs on Monday. The Dow rose 64.13 points to 35,741.15 while the S&P 500 gained 0.47% to 4,566.48. The Nasdaq Composite also advanced 0.9% to 15,226.71.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.845 after a recent jump from below 93.6.

The Japanese yen traded at 113.75 per dollar, still stronger than levels above 114 seen against the greenback last week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7494, off levels around $0.75 seen yesterday.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.14% to $86.11 per barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.12% to $83.86 per barrel.