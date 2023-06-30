Live Updates: Wagner Mercenaries Are Still in Ukraine, Pentagon Says; EU Leaders Pledge More Security Commitments

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Nearly a week after its failed insurrection against Moscow, some parts of Russian paramilitary group Wagner remain in Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine, the U.S. Pentagon says.

"On Wagner Group and its disposition, what I would tell you is, right now, we continue to see some elements of the Wagner Group in Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine," Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder said Thursday.

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is now in exile in Belarus, Minsk said earlier this week.

The short-lived Wagner rebellion deeply divided Moscow's military echelons, with the EU now seeing cracks in Russian unity, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told CNBC.

The international community has continued to rally around Ukraine, with the World Bank extending a new $1.5-billion loan to Kyiv, while EU leaders this week pledged unspecified future security commitments.

In a further show of solidarity, Spain is set to begin its six-month turn at the helm of the EU Council's rotating presidency with a visit to Kyiv by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Ukraine has been pushing for accession into the European coalition and the NATO military alliance.

Russia's Lavrov accuses West of 'schizophrenic' approach to the conflict

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday accused Western allies of having a "schizophrenic" approach to the conflict in Ukraine, preferring to extend the fighting than bring about peace.

In comments reported by Reuters, Lavrov said that the West wanted to freeze the conflict in order to buy time to send further weapons to Ukraine. He added that Kyiv's allies would prefer to see Russian leaders go on trial before pressing for peace in Ukraine.

Lavrov said that the continued African operations of the Wagner mercenary group, which staged a failed insurrection against Moscow last weekend, remain a matter for those governments with which they hold contracts.

EU leaders see cracks in Russia unity, Estonia PM says

EU leaders see fissures in Russian unity, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told CNBC, after bloc representatives on Thursday agreed further security commitments to Ukraine.

"What is clear [is that] Russia has played on us getting tired first, so we will see cracks in our unity, but actually it hasn't happened. We see cracks on their side. So what we have to do is to keep pressure on Russia," the Estonian leader said.

Russia's top brass was divided last week, as formerly allied paramilitary group Wagner fleetingly took arms against Moscow.

As the Kremlin fights internal divisions, EU heads on Thursday pledged unspecified future security commitments to Ukraine, noting in a statement that these "will be taken in full respect of the security and defence policy of certain Member States and taking into account the security and defence interests of all Member States."

Spain to begin EU Council presidency with visit to Ukraine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will begin his country's six-month rotating presidency of the European Union Council on July 1 with a visit to Kyiv, Spanish media outlets and the Ukrainian presidency said.

"I believe it is symbolic that this Saturday, on the first day of Spain's presidency, Mr. Sanchez, the Prime Minister of Spain, will visit Ukraine at my invitation," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. "For the first time, the beginning of a country's presidency will be emphasized by a visit to Ukraine. And this actually says a lot about how important the next six months will be for our Europe."

Sanchez visited Ukraine earlier in February for the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Nations holding the EU presidency traditionally try to play a key role in setting the bloc's agenda. The visit comes at a time when Ukraine is pushing for a fast-tracked accession to the European coalition.

Pentagon says some Wagner Group troops remain in Ukraine

Parts of Russian paramilitary group Wagner remain in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory, U.S. Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder said during a Thursday press briefing.

"On Wagner Group and its disposition, what I would tell you is, right now, we continue to see some elements of the Wagner Group in Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine," Ryder said, according to a transcript. He did not give any more detail.

Ryder added that the U.S. continues to monitor the fate of the Wagner group "and how they will be employed going throughout the rest of this — this conflict and — and elsewhere around the world," following the militia's attempted insurrection against the Kremlin last week and the exile of troops leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to Belarus.

Russia has deployed Wagner capabilities both in the conflict in Ukraine and in Syria, Libya and elsewhere in Africa.

World Bank extends new $1.5 billion Japan-backed loan to Ukraine

The World Bank on Thursday said it approved a new $1.5 billion loan for Kyiv, which is guaranteed by the government of Japan under the Advancing Needed Credit Enhancement for Ukraine Trust Fund.

The funds seek to bring relief to households of those impoverished or displaced by the war, bolster transparency over expenditures, and support markets.

The latest loan brings the emergency financing supplied by the World Bank and individual international donors to $37.5 billion to date, the institution said.

Antonella Bassani, World Bank regional vice president for Europe and central Asia, commended Ukraine for "taking on difficult reforms during a war, with an eye to its future and the long-term development gains of the country."

Satellite images point to build-up at Wagner base in Belarus

New facilities have been set up at a military base housing Wagner fighters in the southeast of Belarus' capital Minsk, satellite images captured by the European Space Agency appeared to show.

The images captured on June 27, seen and reported on by Reuters, show rows of long structures in a field which appeared empty less than two weeks prior.

The footage appears to support reports from Russian media that a new base for Russia's Wagner mercenary group has been constructed near the town of Asipovichi, outside of Minsk.

CNBC could not immediately verify the nature of the construction.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed late on Tuesday that Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus and said other mercenaries had been offered accommodation at an abandoned naval base if they wish to join him.

It comes after the Wagner group launched an aborted armed mutiny against the Russian military over the weekend.

Prigozhin refuses to sign contacts with Russia's defence ministry: State media

Yevgeny Prigozhin — the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who was exiled to Belarus following his attempted insurrection — has been told that he will be deprived of financing if his fighters do not sign contracts with the defense ministry, the state-owned RIA news agency cited a senior lawmaker as saying on Thursday.

The chair of the lower house of parliament's defense committee, Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov, said Prigozhin had refused to sign the contracts and was later told that his mercenaries would no longer fight in Ukraine, state-owned TASS reported.

Death toll after Kramatorsk missile attack rises to 12

At least 12 people were killed and 60 were injured in a Russian missile attack that hit a restaurant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, the Ukrainian state emergency services said on Twitter, according to a Google translation.

The toll of the dead included three children.

Emergency rescue operations have now completed, the services said.

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday "unequivocally" condemned Russia's targeting of civilians in its latest alleged attacks against populated Ukrainian sites.

A Kremlin spokesperson reiterated Russia's position that Moscow does not target civilian infrastructure in response to Kyiv's accusations regarding the strike at Kramatorsk.

CNBC could not independently verify the military progress on the ground.

