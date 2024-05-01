NYCB shares jump after new CEO gives two-year plan for “clear path to profitability”

New York Community Bank on Wednesday posted a quartelry loss of $335 million on a rising tide of soured commercial loans and higher expenses, but the lender's stock surged on its new performance targets.

The first-quarter loss, equal to 45 cents per share, compared to net income of $2.0 billion, or $2.87 per share a year earlier. When adjusted for charges included merger-related items, the loss was $182 million, or 25 cents per share.

It wasn't immediately clear if that was comparable to the LSEG estimate of a loss of 15 cents per share.

"Since taking on the CEO role, my focus has been on transforming New York Community Bank into a high-performing, well-diversified regional bank," CEO Joseph Otting said in the release. "While this year will be a transitional year for the company, we have a clear path to profitability over the following two years."

The bank will have higher profitability and capital levels by the end of 2026, Otting said. That includes a return on average earning assets of 1% and a targeted common equity tier 1 capital level of 11% to 12%.

Otting took over at the beleaguered regional bank at the start of April after an investor group led by former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin injected more than $1 billion into the lender.

Shares of the bank jumped 15% in premarket trading.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.