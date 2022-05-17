Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Options Traders Skeptical That Elon Musk's Twitter Deal Will Cross the Finish Line

By Tyler Bailey, CNBC

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Twitter is sinking deeper into levels the stock hasn't seen since Elon Musk announced his 9% ownership stake in the social media company in early April. The drop is largely fueled by speculation that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO might not be able to get this deal over the finish line.

A growing rift between Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Musk regarding the percentage of bot accounts on the site, and how that number impacts Twitter's valuation appears to be the main sticking point.

This rift — especially as it relates to the valuation question — seems to be a major worry for options traders, who reacted in a decidedly bearish manner during Monday's session.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Today [Twitter] traded about 1.4 times an already elevated put volume, and the most active contracts were the May 35 [strike puts]. We saw almost 35,000 of those trade for about 54 cents," Michael Khouw, chief investment officer at Optimize Advisors, said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money."

May expiration is this coming Friday, meaning buyers of these contracts see Twitter dropping another 8% from Monday's close by the end of this week. However, a lot of these contracts were bought by large traders pushing their bearish positions even further.

"It should be said that a lot of those options were actually big institutional traders who were rolling down the May 45-puts which they had previously bought, and rolling them down to the 35s. So this is a group of options traders who were already quite skeptical of the deal, going into this," said Khouw.

Money Report

Business 32 mins ago

How Grief and Burnout Pushed This 27-Year-Old to Follow Her Lifelong Dream of Opening a Bookstore: ‘This Was a Pipe Dream'

Business 53 mins ago

Coinbase to Slow Hiring Amid Plunge in Cryptocurrencies and Tech Stocks

Twitter was down slightly in Tuesday's session.

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us