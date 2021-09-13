Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Oracle Falls Short on Revenue as It Ramps Up Cloud Investment

By Jordan Novet, CNBC

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
  • Oracle's top business segment missed expectations, as did hardware.
  • The software maker announced a program to encourage customers to adopt its public cloud services in the quarter.

Oracle shares fell as much as 3% in extended trading on Monday after the enterprise software maker reported fiscal first-quarter revenue that came in under analysts' expectations.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here's how the company did:

  • Earnings: $1.03 per share, adjusted, vs. 97 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
  • Revenue: $9.73 billion, vs. $9.77 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue increased by 4% year over year in the quarter, which ended on Aug. 31, according to a statement. In the previous quarter Oracle's revenue had gone up 8%.

Money Report

Markets 13 mins ago

Tuesday's CPI Report Likely to Show Inflation Continuing to Run Hot, Putting the Fed in Tough Spot

Business 15 mins ago

ViacomCBS Reorganizes Paramount Pictures Leadership, Taps Brian Robbins as Studio CEO

With respect to guidance, analysts polled by Refinitiv are expecting fiscal second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share and $10.25 billion in revenue, which works out to almost 5% revenue growth.

Oracle's largest business segment, cloud services and license support, generated $7.37 billion in revenue, which is up 6% and below the StreetAccount consensus estimate of $7.41 billion.

The cloud license and on-premises license segment contributed $813 million in revenue, down 8% and lower than the $859.7 million consensus. Oracle's hardware unit had $763 million in revenue, down 6% and less than the $778.5 million estimate.

Oracle boosted its capital expenditures above $1 billion, compared with $436 million in the year-ago quarter. The investment comes after executives signaled they wanted to have the infrastructure necessary to meet expected cloud demand. Cloud infrastructure and cloud applications now represent 25% of total revenue, Oracle said in the statement.

In the quarter Oracle announced a support rewards program designed to encourage customers to adopt its public cloud services, and S&P Global Ratings lowered its rating on Oracle and its debt to BBB+.

Oracle shares have risen 37% since the start of the year, while the S&P 500 index is up about 19% over the same period.

Executives will discuss the results with analysts and issue guidance at 5 p.m. ET.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

WATCH: Bulls bet on Fluor. Plus, an update on Oracle calls

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessTechnologyUS: NewsBreaking News: TechnologyEarnings
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us