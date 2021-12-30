Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Shares in Australia Slip; Multiple Markets in Asia-Pacific Set to Close Early on Final Trading Day of 2021

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Jenny Evans | Getty Images
  • Shares in Australia fell in Friday morning trade.
  • Markets in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore are set to close early on Friday for the final trading day of the year.
  • Elsewhere, markets in Japan and South Korea are already done with trading for the year and are closed on Friday.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Australia declined in Friday morning trade, with some major markets in Asia-Pacific closed for the year or set to end early on the final trading day of 2021.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia slipped 0.22% in morning trade.

Markets in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore are set to close early on Friday for the final trading day of the year.

Money Report

Markets 24 mins ago

China's Big Challenge for 2022: Getting People to Spend Money

Markets 54 mins ago

Stock Futures Are Flat Ahead of the Final Trading Session of 2021

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Japan and South Korea are already done with trading for the year and are closed on Friday.

Credit Suisse and JPMorgan pick stocks to buy in a high-flying Asian market

These are the 4 stocks to play the EV 'arms race,' according to one investment firm

Here are the top internet stock picks for 2022 as selected by Evercore ISI

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped its 6-day winning streak as it fell 90.55 points to 36,398.08. The S&P 500 shed 0.3% to 4,778.73 while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.16% to 15,741.56.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 95.999 following choppy trading this week that has seen go momentarily from above 96.2 to below 95.8.

The Japanese yen sat at 115.06 per dollar, weaker than levels below 114.6 seen against the greenback this week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7248, still above levels below $0.723 seen earlier in the week.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsBreaking News: MarketsAsia NewsAsia MarketsWorld Markets
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us