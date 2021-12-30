Shares in Australia Slip; Multiple Markets in Asia-Pacific Set to Close Early on Final Trading Day of 2021

Shares in Australia fell in Friday morning trade.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Australia declined in Friday morning trade, with some major markets in Asia-Pacific closed for the year or set to end early on the final trading day of 2021.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia slipped 0.22% in morning trade.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped its 6-day winning streak as it fell 90.55 points to 36,398.08. The S&P 500 shed 0.3% to 4,778.73 while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.16% to 15,741.56.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 95.999 following choppy trading this week that has seen go momentarily from above 96.2 to below 95.8.

The Japanese yen sat at 115.06 per dollar, weaker than levels below 114.6 seen against the greenback this week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7248, still above levels below $0.723 seen earlier in the week.