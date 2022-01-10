Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Intel, Micron, Wynn Resorts and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

Intel — The tech giant jumped more than 4% after hours after the company confirmed the appointment of David Zinsner as chief financial officer. Current CFO George Davis will retire from Intel in May.

Micron Technology — Shares of the chipmaker fell more than 1% in extended trading after New Street Research initiated the stock at a buy with a price target of $135, implying about 43% upside from its closing price Monday.

Wynn Resorts — The hotel and casino stock fell 1% after Citi on Monday downgraded it to neutral from buy. The move after hours followed a trading day when its peer, Las Vegas Sands, declined about 2% on a downgrade of its own. Investors in both stocks have been focused on the renewal of their concession licenses to operate in Macau, which will expire in June.

Amgen — Biotech company Amgen's shares fell more than 1% after the European Commission granted the company conditional marketing authorization for its medication that treats adults with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.