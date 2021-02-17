Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Twilio, SunPower, Tilray and More

Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading on Wednesday.

Twilio — Shares of the cloud company soared 12% after Twilio posted a surprise adjusted profit for the fourth quarter. The company earned an adjusted 4 cents per share on $548.1 million revenue, up 65% year over year. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for a loss of 8 cents per share on $454.7 million of revenue.

SunPower — Shares of the solar company slipped 6.3% after SunPower missed revenue expectations for the fourth quarter. The company hauled in $341.8 million in sales, while analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast $355.8 million in revenue. SunPower also issued disappointing revenue guidance for the first quarter. However, the company's earnings per share of 14 cents topped an estimate of 7 cents.

Tilray — The cannabis stock jumped 14.7% after a better-than-expected fourth-quarter report. Tilray reported a loss of 2 cents per share on $56.6 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had penciled in a loss of 15 cents per share and $55.8 million in revenue.

Fastly — Shares of the network technology company fell 4.2% after Fastly released its fourth-quarter results. The company grew both total and enterprise customers during the quarter, but it still reported a loss for the period. Revenue was up 40% year over year for the quarter, but that was slower than the growth for the full-year period. Fastly also announced the hire of a chief revenue officer.

Baidu — Shares of the Chinese tech company rose more than 3% after Baidu's fourth-quarter results beat analyst expectations. Baidu earned $20.08 per share on $30.26 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a profit of $16.89 per share and $30.06 billion in revenue.