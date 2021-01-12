Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Urban Outfitters, KB Home, Repay Holdings & More

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading.

Urban Outfitters — Shares of the retailer slid more than 11% after Urban Outfitters said net sales for the two months ended Dec. 31 fell 8.4% year over year. The company also announced that CEO Trish Donnelly will depart at the end of the month.

KB Home — Shares of the homebuilder gained more than 2% after the company's fourth quarter results topped expectations. KB Home earned $1.12 per share during the period on revenue of $1.19 billion. Analysts were expecting the company to earn 93 cents per share on $1.14 billion in revenue, according to estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Repay Holdings — Shares of the financial technology company declined more than 5% after Repay announced a new share offering. The company said it was looking to raise $130 million through the new stock offering.

Ally Financial — Shares of the financial services company gained more than 3% after the company announced a $1.6 billion share repurchase program. The company will begin buying back stock during the current quarter.

