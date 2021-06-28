Money Report

Swedish PM Lofven Resigns in Wake of No-Confidence Vote

Cuneyt Karadag | Andalou Agency | Getty Images
  • Lofven lost the confidence vote in parliament on June 21 after the Left Party withdrew its support.
  • He had until midnight tonight to find fresh backing in parliament.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Monday he had handed in his notice of resignation, giving parliament's speaker the job of finding a new premier after the Social Democrat leader lost a vote of no-confidence last week.

Lofven lost the confidence vote in parliament on June 21 after the Left Party withdrew its support, triggering frenzied talks as both the center-left and center-right tried to line up enough support to form a government.

He had until midnight tonight to find fresh backing in parliament, enabling him hand over the job of finding a new government to the speaker with the expectation of being reappointed, or to call a snap election.

Lofven, a former union boss and welder, has headed a fragile minority coalition with the Greens since 2018, relying on support from two small center-right parties and the Left Party to remain in power.

The center-left and center-right blocs are now evenly balanced in parliament and opinion polls show a general election might not change the picture.

It took Lofven four months to form a government after 2018's inconclusive election.

