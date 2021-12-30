Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business News

U.S. CDC Says People Should ‘Avoid Cruise Travel, Regardless of Vaccination Status'

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

Gary Hershorn | Corbis News | Getty Images
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased its travel warning for cruise ships to the highest level.
  • The CDC is currently investigating or observing dozens of cruise ships that have had Covid outbreaks.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday advised people against travelling by cruise ship regardless of their vaccination status after a recent increase in positive Covid cases as the omicron variant sweeps the world.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The CDC increased its travel warning for cruise ships to the highest level. The agency is currently investigating or observing dozens of cruise ships that have had Covid outbreaks.

The CDC warned that Covid transmits easily between people in close quarters on board ships, and the chance of catching the virus on a cruise is very high even for people who are vaccinated and have received a booster dose.

Money Report

Joe Biden 45 mins ago

‘This Is a Crisis of the Kremlin's Making': Biden and Putin Set to Speak as Tensions Mount Over Ukraine

Economy 48 mins ago

Unemployment Claims End 2021 Near Pre-Pandemic Levels

The CDC advised people who do decide to travel on a cruise ship get vaccinated before their trip and receive a booster dose if eligible. Passengers who are not fully vaccinated should self-quarantine for five days after travel, according to the CDC. Facemasks should also be worn in shared spaces.

The stocks of Royal Caribbean Cruise, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Carnival were down on the news. Brian Salerno with the Cruise Lines International Association said the trade group was disappointed by the CDC's decision.

"We're obviously disappointed at the CDC's decision to raise the travel level for cruise today—especially given the overwhelming level of effectiveness of cruise protocols that are resulting in significantly lower level of cases on cruise as compared to land," Salerno said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Correction: Norwegian Cruise Lines and Carnival stocks were down more than 2% on the news. Royal Caribbean fell 1.93%. A previous version of this story misstated Royal Carribbean's stock move.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business NewsBreaking News: BusinessCarnival Corp.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LtdNCLH
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us