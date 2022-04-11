Ukraine Prepares for Russian Offensive in the East; West Working to Confirm Reports of Chemical Weapons Attack

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Tuesday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

U.K. intelligence suggests that Russian forces are preparing for what is expected to be a large and more focused push on expanding control in the east of Ukraine. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also warned that Russia has deployed tens of thousands of troops to "prepare new attacks."

Meanwhile, the U.K.'s foreign secretary said late Monday that her government was working "urgently" to verify details of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol. In the U.S., Defense Department press secretary John Kirby said the Pentagon was also closely monitoring the reports.

Fighting will intensify over next 2 to 3 weeks, UK ministry predicts

Fighting will get worse in eastern Ukraine over the coming two to three weeks as Moscow redirects its attacks to that part of the country, the U.K. Ministry of Defence said Tuesday.

Russia is already focusing attacks on Ukrainian defenders near Donetsk and Luhansk in the east, the ministry said, with a renewed push toward the town of Kramatorsk.

Further fighting is now taking place around Kherson and Mykolaiv, which both lie near the Black Sea to the east of Odesa. Russian troops have been trying to break out of the Crimean Peninsula for weeks in that area, British mapping of the region shows. Those attempted advances threaten Ukraine's entire southern coastline and its outlet to the sea.

The British ministry said in a daily intelligence update that Russian forces which had retreated into Belarus following the failed attempt to take Ukraine's capital of Kyiv are now rotating toward the east.

Several military analysts have observed that Russian units defeated around Kyiv have taken heavy losses and are suffering from low morale.

— Ted Kemp

Russia’s war in Ukraine means there’ll be no return to normality for Europe’s economy

The war in Ukraine and the ensuing economic sanctions imposed on Russia will cause far bigger shifts for Europe's economy and markets than previous crises like the coronavirus pandemic, economists have said.

In light of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, European leaders have been forced to rapidly accelerate plans to reduce their outsized dependence on Russian energy. The European Parliament on Thursday called for an immediate and total embargo of Russian oil, coal, nuclear fuel and gas.

-Elliot Smith

Japan has never felt any pressure from the U.S. to withdraw from Sakhalin projects, says minister

Japan's industry minister said the country has never felt any pressure from the U.S. to withdraw from the Sakhalin oil and gas projects, according to Reuters.

"We intend to continue to hold the concessions in Sakhalin 1 and 2 projects as they are stable sources of long-term and inexpensive energy and are important to the lives of the Japanese citizens and business activities," Koichi Hagiuda, Japan's industry minister, told a news conference on Tuesday.

Russia and Japan both own stakes in the Sakhalin 1 and Sakhalin 2 integrated oil and gas development projects. Japan's involvement has fallen under scrutiny since Russia invaded Ukraine and Western oil companies exited Russia.

"While ensuring a stable energy supply, Japan will work to reduce our dependence on Russian energy by diversifying energy sources, including renewable and nuclear power, and diversifying supply sources," Hagiuda said, Reuters reported.

He also said the ministry was not aware of any Japanese companies being asked by Russian state-owned companies to pay in rubles for natural gas transactions.

— Chelsea Ong

U.S. and Britain working to verify unconfirmed reports of Russian chemical weapons attack in Mariupol

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says that her government is working "urgently" to verify details of an alleged chemical weapons attack Monday on residents of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

"Reports that Russian forces may have used chemical agents in an attack on the people of Mariupol. We are working urgently with partners to verify details," Truss tweeted.



"Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account," she added.

The original report was a Telegram message posted by the Azov Regiment, an ultra-nationalist part of the Ukrainian National Guard. The Azov message said Russian forces used "a poisonous substance of unknown origin."

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the United States was also aware of the alleged attack.

"We cannot confirm at this time and will continue to monitor the situation closely," he told reporters.

"These reports, if true, are deeply concerning and reflective of concerns that we have had about Russia's potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine," said Kirby.

U.S. officials have been warning for several days that the Russian army will continue to commit what they call "atrocities" as it doubles down on attacks in the eastern regions of Ukraine.

---- Christina Wilkie

Ukrainian troops gather on the front lines in Donbas

Ukrainian soldiers are seen at a front line in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

