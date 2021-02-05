Watch Live: President Biden Delivers Address on Covid Relief

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Friday on his $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill.

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Friday on his $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill.

The address comes on the heels of a budget resolution passed narrowly in the Senate early Friday morning, as Democrats move to pass a coronavirus relief package without Republican support.

Biden's remarks also follow the January jobs report released Friday morning. The U.S. added 49,000 jobs in January while the unemployment rate tumbled to 6.3%, lower than economists expected.

