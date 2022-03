Two people are dead and at least two others were injured following a shooting in Hollister late Saturday evening, the San Benito County Sheriff's Department told our affiliate KSBW.

The shooting occurred in the area of Rustic and Roble streets.

It was reported after 9 p.m.

There are no further details at this time.

Report of two dead in a shooting involving multiple victims in Hollister, San Benito County. #Breakfaststories @gilroy_chp refers @nbcbayarea to San Benito County Sheriff's. @ksbw also working the story. pic.twitter.com/bDIIAElnmb — Henry Mulak (@HMulak) March 27, 2022

Bay City News contributed to the report.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.