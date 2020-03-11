4 Cruise Ship Guests to Be Housed at Pacific Grove

Four people from the Grand Princess cruise ship -- where more than a dozen people tested positive for the novel coronavirus - will be quarantined in Pacific Grove, state officials said Tuesday.

The former cruise ship passengers will be housed in a cluster of buildings at Asilomar State Beach and Conference Grounds.

The people will be in buildings that are removed from the public and visitors, and they will not be interacting with the public, other guests or employees.

Monterey County officials said the exact number is four from the Grand Princess who will be housed at Asilomar State Beach for quarantine. The four have been screened at Bay Area hospitals and do not need to be hospitalized.

Special teams will accompany the former cruise ship passengers and tend to their needs.

"We are working with Federal and State officials to make sure every step is taken to protect the health of our community," Dr. Edward Moreno, Monterey County health officer, said in a statement.