Wind-Fanned Saddleridge Fire Forces Evacuations in Porter Ranch, Other Areas

Mandatory evacuations are in place for communities north of Los Angeles early Friday as a wind-whipped wildfire spread overnight, threatening homes and shutting down freeways.

Porter Ranch, Granada Hills and Sylmar are under evacuation due to the 4,600-acre Saddleridge fire, which began in Sylmar. About 12,700 homes and 100,000 people are affected by the evacuation orders.

The fire spread quickly overnight due to strong winds, which can pick up embers and blow them into neighborhoods. Even stronger winds are expected later Friday morning.

"If you live in the area of the 210 Freeway and Yarnell in Sylmar, we urge you to be prepared & follow all public safety instructions," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a tweet.

The 118, 5 and 210 Freeways are all closed in the area.

You can view a map of evacuation zones here.

Several homes were seen burning in Granada Hills, and the LA fire department said an "unknown number" of homes were potentially threatened.

"We need you to leave," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore. "It will save your life."

There were no reports of injuries.

Infamous Santa Ana winds returned to Southern California, combining with dry conditions to elevate wildfire danger across the region. The winds fan flames, contributing to alarming rates of spread and generating some of California's worst wildfires.

Windy conditions are expected through Friday, indicating a busy day ahead for firefighters throughout Southern California.

The Saddleridge fire erupted Thursday night in Sylmar, shutting down freeways and prompting evacuations, including nearly 300 children housed at a juvenile hall, officials said. The blaze shut down the 210 Freeway where it meets the 5 Freeway in Sylmar, and is estimated to have burned through 4,000 acres, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It was not immediately clear how many homes were lost in the fire.

The Hanson Dam Horse Park is open to shelter animals displaced by the fire, according to city councilwoman Monica Rodriguez's office.

The children were being evacuated in county transport vehicles and were taken to Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey, Public Information Officer Kerri Webb said.

The Saddleridge Fire was reported just after 9 p.m. off the westbound Foothill or 210 Freeway, near Yarnell Street and Saddle Ridge Road, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The flames jumped over the 210 Freeway from the westbound to the eastbound side.

Drivers attempted to get off the freeway by going the opposite way, and were able to get off with the help of California Highway Patrol.

City News Service contributed to this report. Refresh this page for updates.