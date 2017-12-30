One Person, Gunman Dead in SoCal Law Office Shooting

A holiday party turned deadly after a man opened fire on his coworkers at a Long Beach law firm. Rick Montanez reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (Published 2 hours ago)

Man Shoots Two Coworkers in Long Beach After Holiday Party

Updated 11:57 p.m., Dec. 29, 2017

A man shot and killed a coworker at a Long Beach law firm Friday afternoon during a holiday luncheon before apparently turning the gun on himself.

The shooting was reported at 2:25 p.m. at the Perona, Langer, Beck, Serbin, Mendoza and Harrison law firm in the 300 block of San Antonio Drive in the Bixby Knolls area.

One other person was also injured in serious condition, although the nature of that man's injuries was not immediately clear. The surviving victim drove himself to the hospital, police said.

A handgun was found at the scene of the shooting.

Police are investigating a motive for the shooting.