After Delays, Commercial Crab Season Set to Begin

By Mandela Linder

After weeks of delays, the commercial crab season south of Mendocino County will open at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

On Nov. 22 the season opener was delayed in Sonoma County and south due to the risk of marine life entanglements in crab fishing gear—specifically whales and sea turtles.

In Mendocino County and north to Humboldt and Del Norte counties the commercial season has been delayed due to quality, but is set to open Dec. 31.

Separately, a health advisory that had been issued for Dungeness crab caught recreationally between Shelter Cove (Humboldt County) and Point Arena (Mendocino County) due to high amounts of domoic acid was lifted Saturday by the California Department of Public Health. Officials confirmed that tests showed levels of the acid within a safe range.

