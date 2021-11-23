Lake Tahoe

Another Sierra Ski Resort Delays Opening Due to Dry Weather

Sugar Bowl Resort at Lake Tahoe has postponed the start of ski season, becoming the third resort in the region to delay their opening days due to uncooperative weather.

Sugar Bowl, on the north side of Lake Tahoe, had planned to open Friday and did not immediately have a rescheduled opening date, the Sacramento Bee reported.

“We had held onto hope as long as we could but with a forecast calling for more mild and dry weather in the week ahead, we must delay the start of our winter season,” the resort said on its website Monday.

Earlier, the Heavenly and Northstar resorts announced they would not be open by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and also did not have updated openings.

There had been high expectations when storms delivered enough snow to allow three other Sierra Nevada resorts to open early at the end of October.

