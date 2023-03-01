Avalanche in Lake Tahoe Area Hits Apartment Building, Forces Evacuations

An avalanche struck an apartment building in the Lake Tahoe area Tuesday evening, forcing residents to evacuate, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office

At about 7 p.m. Tuesday, an avalanche hit an occupied three-story apartment building at Olympic Valley, near the Palisades Tahoe resort, the sheriff's office said. No injuries were reported, but all occupants had to evacuate with help from fire crews.

The avalanche was about 200 yards wide and 25 feet deep, sheriff's officials said. It covered the bottom two stories of the building.

Because of the heightened avalanche risk, several more areas were evacuated Tuesday, including:

Shirley Canyon Road to Granite Chief Road;

Granite Chief Road;

Sandy Way from Wayne Road to Navajo Court;

Summit Peak Road;

Summer Place

Rescue crews with K-9s helped search for additional potential victims, but there was no indication anyone else was caught in the path of the avalanche, the sheriff's office said.

An evacuation center has been opened at the Community Recreation Center on 10981 Truckee Way, in Truckee.