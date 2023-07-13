California

Cal Fire contributes $47 million to combat extreme heat in Bay Area, statewide schools

By Helena Getahun-Hawkins | Bay City News

Cal Fire is providing $47 million to protect California's children from extreme heat by creating more green spaces at schools, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

Schools in six Bay Area counties will receive some of the grant money.

With an understanding that extreme heat often disproportionately impacts California's children at school, the state is providing grants to convert pavement into green spaces, plant trees and other vegetation and create drought-tolerant natural areas on school campuses. It will also fund activities that help children connect with nature.

"California is heading into a hotter, drier future and extreme heat will only become more dangerous. We're taking action to protect our kids -- especially in underserved communities -- from hotter temperatures with our best defense: nature," Newsom said.

The first round of funding for this initiative will provide an implementation grant to a project in the San Francisco Unified School District, and includes planning grants for schools in Contra Costa, Sonoma, Monterey, Santa Clara, and Alameda counties.

"Creating schoolyards where children can safely be outside, protected from extreme heat and surrounded by vegetation instead of concrete is something Cal Fire is proud to support, and is something every child should be able to experience at school where they learn and grow," Cal Fire Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler.

