Bay Area weather: Excessive heat warning for inland communities this weekend

The Bay Area's inland communities will be under an excessive heat warning this weekend as sizzling temperatures bake the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The excessive heat warning will go into effect Saturday and continue through Sunday night, the weather service said.

Inland temperatures could soar to anywhere between 90 and 110 degrees, according to the weather service. Coastal areas will likely be in the 70s and 80s.

*Excessive Heat Warning* for inland portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast this weekend. Look for inland temperatures in the 90s up to 110. Coastal areas should reach the 70s and 80s. Stay hydrated and take cooling breaks if you're spending time outdoors! #cawx pic.twitter.com/2laZ3J6Adn — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 12, 2023

"An excessive heat warning means that hot conditions could cause life-threatening impacts or major impacts to commerce or travel," the weather service said on social media. "There is a high to very high risk for much of the population due to long duration heat with little to no overnight relief."

The public is advised to limit time outdoors, stay hydrated and take cooling breaks. More heat safety tips can be found here.