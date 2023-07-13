Heat Wave

California heat wave: Death Valley could record hottest-ever temperature on Earth

The National Weather Service believes the Furnace Creek Location in Death Valley could get to 129, possibly 131 degrees on Sunday.

By Cinthia Pimentel

NBC Universal, Inc.

NOAA scientists say last month was the hottest June ever recorded. If current heat trends hold, July could earn the same title as well.

In California, many people are keeping an eye on Death Valley this weekend.

bay area weather Jul 12

Bay Area weather: Excessive heat warning for inland communities this weekend

california weather 9 hours ago

California's top agencies brace for severe heat wave

The National Weather Service believes the Furnace Creek Location in Death Valley could get to 129 degrees or possibly 131 degrees on Sunday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

If this happens, it will be the hottest temperature ever recorded on Earth.

However, there’s been some dispute on that the being the hottest day ever recorded. The Guinness World Record marked 134 degrees in that same spot back in 1913.

The anticipation and the heat are both building but many will just have to wait and see what happens on Sunday.

Cinthia Pimentel explains more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Heat WaveCaliforniaweather
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us