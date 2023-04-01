JetBlue

California, 3 Other States Join Bid to Block JetBlue-Spirit Deal

The Biden administration argues that the deal would reduce competition and drive up prices for airline consumers by eliminating Spirit, which is known for low fares.

By The Associated Press

spirit 22

California and three other states have joined a federal lawsuit aimed at blocking JetBlue's $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit Airlines, which is scheduled for trial this fall.

New Jersey, Maryland and North Carolina also joined in an updated version of the complaint that was filed Friday in federal district court in Boston.

The Biden administration argues that the deal would reduce competition and drive up prices for airline consumers by eliminating Spirit, which is known for low fares. JetBlue argues that the deal will help consumers by making the New York-based airline a stronger competitor against American, Delta, United and Southwest.

The original lawsuit was brought earlier in March by the U.S. Justice Department, Massachusetts, New York and the District of Columbia against JetBlue Airways and Spirit. Attorney General Merrick Garland led a press conference to announce the lawsuit, a signal of the importance that the Biden administration attaches to the case as part of its campaign against consolidation in many industries.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A federal judge scheduled the trial to begin Oct. 16 in Boston.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

JetBlueSpirit Airlines
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us