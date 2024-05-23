California lawmakers advance bills to ban multi-use plastic bags

California lawmakers have advanced a pair of bills that would ban stores from handing out multi-use plastic bags.

Thinner single-use plastic bags, as opposed to the thicker multi-use kind, are already banned in California.

The proposed bills would only allow stores to offer paper bags or bags made of recycled materials for a 10 cent fee.

Supporters of the bills say not enough is being done to curb plastic pollution in the state. Opponents say the bills would actually increase plastic use and cost families more money.

Both bills now have to be passed by the senate and assembly before becoming law.