California deploys first responders ahead of Hurricane Milton

While millions of residents are fleeing Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall on Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom is sending task force teams from California, including some from the Bay Area, to respond to the hurricane.

According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Milton will bring damaging winds, life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall to Florida.

"Milton has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida," said the weather service.

To support emergency response efforts, Newsom announced Monday that 144 first responders will be deployed to Georgia from three California Urban Search and Rescue Task Force teams.

The deployment includes firefighters and support personnel from the Menlo Park Fire Protection District, the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to the governor's office, the participating personnel are trained in search and rescue efforts, including structural collapse and swift water/flood environments. The personnel will assist with not only search and rescue, but also emergency operations and incident management.

The personnel are being deployed to Georgia for staging before being dispatched to Florida to provide emergency response in areas impacted by the hurricane.

The deployment is a partnership between the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, also known as Cal OES, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"Cal OES is proud to deploy highly skilled teams to be ready to help those in need as Hurricane Milton heads toward the U.S.," said Nancy Ward, director of Cal OES. "These search and rescue professionals have the training needed to navigate extreme environments and assist in the effort to preserve life and property."

The deployment comes in the wake of the governor sending search and rescue personnel to Florida to support Hurricane Helene rescue efforts. Additionally, on Friday, PG&E sent over 400 personnel and 300 vehicles to Georgia to provide mutual aid to Georgia Power to restore power across areas impacted by Helene.

On Tuesday, PG&E said it would reassign personnel and vehicles to Daytona Beach, Florida, to support power restoration efforts after Milton passes through the area.

"California stands with all those who have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods in the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Helene," Newsom said in a statement. "As Hurricane Milton approaches landfall, California is sending additional specialized resources to support critical emergency response and recovery efforts."