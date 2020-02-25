California Lottery

California Lottery Owes State $36 Million in Education Funding: Audit

By Stephen Ellison

California Lottery sign.
Getty Images

The California Lottery owes the state $36 million for not providing enough funding for education under a revised state law, according to a report from the state Auditor's Office.

The report released Tuesday and detailed in the Sacramento Bee, shows the shortfall occurred during the fiscal year 2017-18.

Read the full state Auditor's report here.

From its inception in 1984 until 2010, state law mandated the California Lottery distribute its annual net revenue as follows: 50% to prizes, 34% to education and 16% to operating costs.

Since 2010, the revised Lottery Act requires the California Lottery to establish a percentage that maximizes its education contribution after distributing at least 50% of net revenue to prizes and 13% to operating costs.

The lottery’s revenue recently more than doubled since 2010, rising from about $3 billion to about $7 billion per year, according to the Sacramento Bee. A decade ago, the lottery sent about $1 billion to California schools. In the 2017-18 state budget year, schools received $1.7 billion from the lottery, the newspaper reported.

The audit report shows the Lottery exceeded its required education allotment in fiscal years 2015-16 and 2018-19.

