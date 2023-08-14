California seeks more teachers to combat widespread shortage

California is facing a teacher shortage so severe and widespread that the state school superintendent held a summit Monday to try to recruit more teachers.

California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said the state has to be more involved with recruitment and needs to increase compensation, prioritize training, improve working conditions and explore all other strategies.

"Building a pipeline," he said. "We know that when young people and students from their communities that we serve aspire to become a teacher, if we give them the right coaching and resources, we can do great things."

Thurmond is also forming a statewide teacher recruitment coalition all in an effort to address the shortage.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo has more in the video report above.