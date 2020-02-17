balboa park

California Tower Finally Reopens After Seismic Retrofit

Tickets for the attraction can now be purchased online

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Getty Images

Following a year-long closure for renovations, one San Diego spot that offers a stunning 360-view of America’s Finest City has finally reopened.

Tickets for the California Tower at the San Diego Museum of Man are now on sale to the public after it was closed for a seismic retrofit. The iconic Balboa Park-based attraction boasts a 40-minute tour on the origins of the park and some San Diego history.

The construction project began last winter as crews strengthened the historic building against potential earthquake damage. Its appearance was not changed and most of the construction was planned for the interior of the structure.

Those interested in purchasing tickets for a California Tower tour can click here for more information.

