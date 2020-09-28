california wildfires

Gov. Newsom Declares State of Emergency due to Growing Wildfires

By Diana San Juan

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Monday in Napa, Sonoma and Shasta counties due to growing wildfires.

The Glass Fire burning in Napa and Sonoma counties has scorched over 36,000 acres while the Zogg Fire burning in Shasta County has consumed over 31,000.

Newsom also requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist the state with wildfire response and recovery efforts in the following counties: Fresno, Los Angeles, Madera, Mendocino, San Bernardino, San Diego and Siskiyou.

This article tagged under:

california wildfiresGavin NewsomGlass Firezogg fire
