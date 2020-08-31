Shifting Winds Prompt Mandatory Evacuations Near Dolan Fire in Monterey County

The Dolan Fire south of Big Sur in Monterey County has, as of Monday night, burned almost 29,550 acres of vegetation.

The changing winds prompted mandatory evacuations Monday afternoon south of Nacimiento-Fergusson Road and west of South Coast Ridge to Prewitt Ridge including Alms Ridge, the California Interagency Incident Management Team reported.

Containment was still listed at 25 percent Monday night, the same figure as Sunday night for the Dolan Fire, which started Aug. 18 north of Limekiln State Park 10 miles south of Big Sur, apparently by a lightning strike.

About 930 firefighters were battling the fire Monday, down from more than 1,000 on Sunday. No injuries have been reported, but approximately 30 structures have been destroyed.

Highway 1 remained closed Monday, expanded south to Pacific Valley Station. Rolling rocks are a continued safety concern throughout the Highway 1 closure. The fire has progressed south and east towards San Antonio Creek drainage.

The east side of the fire continues to burn further into the Ventana Wilderness, firefighters said Monday night. As the northern and southern perimeters of the burn area are secured, the firefighting effort will shift to address the fire's movement into the Ventana Wilderness.

