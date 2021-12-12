Caltrans Closing Hwy 1 Over Storm Concerns

Caltrans will close Highway 1 on the Big Sur Coast, between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen's Big Sur Inn in Monterey County, at 8 p.m. Sunday.

The closure is expected to remain in effect until Tuesday, when the transit agency will assess the conditions.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The closure comes as an atmospheric river dumps rain in the area and is expected to last most of the week. Officials issued evacuation warnings around the Dolan Fire burn scar at 5 p.m. Sunday, as mudslides and downed trees and power lines are possible.

Caltrans said it's working with local agencies to minimize travel into Big Sur to allow residents and businesses to evacuate in the safest conditions possible. T

he closure of Highway 1 comes at the request of the California Highway Patrol.