Evacuation Warning Issued for Areas Around Dolan Burn and Salinas

Monterey County issued an evacuation warning around 5 p.m. Sunday for the Dolan burn scar area and areas in and around River Road in Salinas until Tuesday morning, as Sunday's atmospheric river storm system dumps heavy rain in the county.

Forecasters say rainfall will likely meet thresholds for increased risk of debris flow activity, especially in areas near the fires of Aug. 2020. Properties and people located below or downstream of the burn areas are at an increased risk.

Areas affected by the warning include Pine Canyon Road, Trimble Hill, Mesa Road, Manzanita Way, Wildwood Way, Redding Drive., Belmont Circle, the southwest end of Berry Drive, Limekiln Road and the 800 Block of River Road.

Highway 1 will be closed at Deetjen's Big Sur Resort (Postmile 42.1) and Ragged Point beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday.

For large animal evacuation resources and information contact the SPCA for Monterey County at (831) 646-5534.

Officials say residents should remain vigilant and be aware of any land movement. If weather patterns change or land movement occurs, additional evacuation warnings or orders may be issued. If you are concerned about your safety or feel that your life is threatened, leave the area.

Those requiring additional time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock should leave now, officials say.

Debris flows are fast-moving masses of mud, rocks, boulders, trees and sometimes homes or vehicles. They move quickly and are often deadly to those in their path. The only way to avoid debris flows is to move to safety prior to any debris flow event.