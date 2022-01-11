Santa Cruz

Car Crash Leaves Santa Cruz Woman Dead in the Ocean

By Bay City News

A woman either fatally fell or jumped off a cliff after a two-vehicle collision on State Route 1 Monday morning, California Highway Patrol announced.

At 9 a.m., a Toyota Tundra was traveling north on State Route 1 south of upper Swanton Road when it was struck by a Honda Accord.

The driver, a 40-year-old Santa Cruz woman, exited her vehicle in the shoulder of the road, crossed the highway and walked towards the cliff.

A Coast Guard helicopter later recovered woman's body.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office and CHP will investigate the incident. Police said alcohol and drugs have not been ruled out as a cause of the death.

