Child, 2 Men Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Stockton: Police

Police in Stockton continue to search for the shooter responsible for a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon that injured three people, including critically injuring a 9-year-old boy.

Investigators are still collecting evidence at the scene, which is at Searchlight and Hazelton avenues, a residential neighborhood bounded by East Charter Way and state highways 4 and 99.

A Stockton police spokesperson said the drive-by shooting occurred at about 1:20 p.m. Detectives said a vehicle pulled up and opened fire on a truck with the three victims inside.

The 9-year-old boy was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A 29-year-old man, who also had been shot, was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Additionally, a 28-year-old man was shot. He was also taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

No suspect is in custody at this time. Police have not released any information about the shooter.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department at (209 937-8377 or the department's Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.