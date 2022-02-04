Sierra Nevada

CHP Airlifts Two People and a Dog Who Were Snowed in

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people and their dog who were snowed in their cabin in the Sierra Nevada mountains for two months were airlifted by a California Highway Patrol helicopter after they started running low on food, officials said.

Officer Jared Boothe of the CHP Valley Division, Air Operations said Friday the cabin was snowed in on December 6 and that the pair called for help Tuesday. The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from a CHP helicopter to access the remote location.

The pair tried to leave by car but downed trees and snow on the road blocked them, Boothe said.

Boothe said the helicopter landed near the cabin while very strong winds were blowing. The pair and their dog then got on the chopper and were flown to a landing zone.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Sierra NevadaCHPRescue
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us